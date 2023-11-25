PM reports on Peoples Coalition progress

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his speech to the Nation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced significant milestones achieved by the Peoples Coalition government so far.

In an address to the nation to mark the end of this year’s parliamentary session, Rabuka says the Peoples Coalition Cabinet approved the review of thirty-four laws, of which 24 have been enacted.

Rabuka says the Peoples Coalition Cabinet has had 19 meetings this year, and after each cabinet meeting, they have announced the decisions made to ensure that the people are informed of the progress being made.

He says the Standing and Select Committees of Parliament are busy with their public hearings and holding public consultations according to their mandate.

He says at each sitting of Parliament this year, debate on at least 25 Standing Committee reports is carried out.

“There is still a backlog of annual reports from the last 16-year period as we try to restore accountability and transparency to the government. Often there are complaints that we are still debating annual reports from 2010 or 2015, but it is the constitutional duty of Parliament to hold the Executive to account.”

Rabuka also extends gratitude to the members of the opposition for effectively carrying out their crucial role of holding the government accountable in the parliamentary proceedings.

“The active participation of the opposition is part of the constitutional checks and balances necessary for our democracy, and I value their contributions to national discourse.”

The Prime Minister says good governance and consultation are cornerstones of the People’s Coalition government.

He adds that they stand firm in their belief that decisions affecting the lives of citizens should be made with their active participation and consent.