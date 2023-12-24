PM reflects on coalition government's first year

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his belief that the coalition government has performed admirably during its inaugural year of service.

Commending the coalition members for a smooth transition from the 16-year rule, Rabuka credited them with allowing freedom for Fijians.

He acknowledges the coalition team’s commitment to serving the people of Fiji, recognizing their efforts to leave their comfort zones for the greater good.

Rabuka extends gratitude to social services, churches, and Vanua leadership for their unwavering support of the government’s initiatives for the benefit of Fijians.

As the nation turns towards the New Year, Rabuka requests continued support from Fijians.

He is urging citizens to stand united, support each other, and contribute to moving Fiji forward.

Prominent figures that are attending the Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the 1st year of the Coalition Government include Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Ministers Professor Biman Prasad and Manoa Kamikamica, along with members from both the SODELPA and NFP parties.