PM opens new boys hostel

The new Moana Saint Clare Boys Hostel in Nakasi. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the new Moana Saint Clare Boys Hostel in Nakasi is a home for young boys in need of a safe and nurturing environment.

These were the sentiments of Rabuka during the inauguration ceremony which was attended by distinguished guests, members of the community and wards of the home.

Rabuka acknowledged the compassionate visionaries who conceptualized the idea to create a space where children, regardless of their background, can find solace and support.

“To everyone who needs a home. There are so many in our country. Some even live in houses, but not in homes. Some live with their parents, grandparents, but they don’t feel at home. I pray that this home will be a real home for these young boys who will grow up to make homes for themselves and their families as men, as responsible men.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says he hopes the home will foster responsible and caring individuals who contribute positively to society.