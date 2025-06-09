PM calls for peace, condemns stoning of temple

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has made a call for people to commit to living together in peace, with mutual respect for the cultures we practice and the faiths we hold dear.

He made this statement upon expressing his deepest concern with regards to the stoning of a Hindu temple in Sawani, near Nausori, last night.

The Prime Minister says such acts must be condemned by all right-minded citizens.

Rabuka calls on religious and community leaders across the nation to stand united with the Fiji Police Force and the Government in upholding the rule of law.

He says Fiji is a proud multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation adding that to preserve harmony, tolerance and understanding are essential in strengthening the bonds of our communities.

He adds that taking the law into ones own hands must never be an option.

He stresses that while the Fiji Police Force investigates this latest incident, all leaders need to join the Government in fostering greater partnership, unity, and solidarity across our society.

