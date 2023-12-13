Plans to enhance tourist experiences

Tourism Fiji highlights that they have formed a new destination development team that is working on new ideas for enhancing tourist experiences.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill highlights greater opportunities for locals to connect with and benefit from tourism.

He adds that in doing so, they have ongoing projects and initiatives that aim to bolster new and exciting activities.

“So an example of that is that we’ve got a program called Traveling Spoon or working with a company called Traveling Spoon, which offers people the opportunity to provide local dishes to tourists, which is great.”

Hill also states that adventurous experiences such as cycling, hiking, and zip-lining are also gaining momentum.