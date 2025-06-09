PIF will continue to strengthen regional cooperation

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat will continue to strengthen regional unity by following leaders’ decisions under the 2050 Strategy, focusing on peace, external engagement, and global advocacy in the year ahead.

PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa says that in a highly contested geostrategic environment, unity matters more than ever.

He adds that the PIF remains the region’s central political platform for dialogue and collective decision-making, with a key role in safeguarding and strengthening regional unity.

He says leaders strengthened the Blue Pacific vision this year through the Ocean of Peace Declaration, demonstrating the region’s commitment to peace, stability, and dialogue.

Waqa says leaders have begun the next phase of work on the Ocean of Peace Declaration, focusing on implementation and engagement with members, partners, and regional institutions.

“That strategy continues to guide our work. This year, progress has been made across several priority areas, including climate resilience, economic connectivity, and regional cooperation. A key part of this work has been the review of the regional architecture.”

Waqa says the focus ahead will be on implementation and regional integration, with climate resilience, economic connectivity, and strengthening regional systems remaining priorities.

PIFS will continue global engagement and advocacy, guided by the 2026 Leaders Policy, to ensure partnerships support regional priorities, strengthen unity, and maintain regional integrity.

