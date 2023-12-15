PALM injects $39m monthly boost into Fijian economy

[File Photo]

The Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme is injecting an astonishing $39 million into the Fijian economy each month, playing a crucial role in national development.

With over 5,000 Fijians currently participating in the PALM scheme, Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, emphasizes the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two nations to actively identify and resolve any emerging issues.

McDonald mentions that the Australian government is committed to addressing any concerns related to the PALM scheme.

“Regarding the PALM scheme, we are pleased to note that Fiji has applied for country liaison officers in Australia to support Fijian palm workers. In response to concerns about welfare, we have implemented minimum working hours for short-term workers, set at 30 hours per week, and established a minimum take-home pay of $200 for both full-time and short-term workers.”

McDonald states that the objective is to achieve a partnership outcome that genuinely serves the interests of both countries.

“It is crucial that we work in partnership, identifying and addressing issues together.”

The High Commissioner emphasizes that ongoing collaboration between Australia and Fiji is essential to ensure the program remains beneficial and effectively addresses concerns.