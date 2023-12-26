Pacific Engagement Visa set to launch next year

Pacific Island countries will soon be invited by the Australia government to participate in the Pacific Engagement Visa process.

Australia High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald says it has gone through their parliament, and some processes are left before it can be ready for implementation.

This will increase permanent migration from the Pacific, strengthening people-to-people links, and encouraging greater cultural, business and educational exchange.

McDonald says up to 3000 visas will be allocated to the Pacific Islanders annually.

He stresses the applicants do not require any skills set and anyone is open to apply.

“It is important to make that equitable from our point of view. That will be decided through a ballot process and in future should Fiji decide to participate in that Engagement Visa. As I say I expect that to be in place next year.”

McDonald says those selected in the ballot will be able to apply for permanent residence in Australia.