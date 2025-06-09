Overseas legal experts to support Constitution Review Commission

Three legal experts from overseas will be working with the Constitution Review Commission as it prepares for nationwide consultations.

Chair Simione Valenitabua says two of the individuals are constitutional experts, while the third is a legal draftsman.

Although the commission did not disclose specific details about the individuals, Valenitabua says the relevant processes were followed in their selection, and they are expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks.

Questions were also raised about the six-month timeline given to the commission to complete its work and submit a report to the President.

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However, Valenitabua says the commission will not comment on whether the timeframe is sufficient but will ensure the work is completed within the set period.

He adds that the six-month period will be divided into phases, two months for planning and preparatory work, two months for nationwide consultations, and the final two months for analysis, reporting, and recommendations on the Constitution.

Valenitabua also reassured the public that the commission operates independently from the government and any election-related activities.

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