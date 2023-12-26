Operation Yadrayadravi a success says ACP Driu

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, states that their Operation Yadrayadravi has been quite successful.

ACP Livai says that in the first 15 days of December alone, they recorded 521 criminal reports from around four divisions.

However, he notes an eight percent reduction in reports compared to the same period last year when they recorded 568 cases.

The Chief of Operations adds that out of the 521 cases, the Force investigated and detected 323 cases.

“We’re calling on men to please influence other men not to cause this bad behavior; domestic violence, rape, child rape, and so on. This is the time when people get together.”

ACP Driu says they’ve been taking a proactive approach to dealing with the crime.

“Times when women and homes will be under a lot of pressure, there’ll be a lot of unpaid care, work demanded out of both women in the majority, and of course, men. And we must remember that this is a time where we cannot act with violence.”

ACP Driu has also thanked the public for sharing of information and supporting the Force.