Official campaign period announced

The official campaign period for the 2022 General Election will begin from the 26th of April.

The Electoral Commission made the determination under Section 109A of the Electoral Act 2014 which states that the Commission must decide the campaign period for a General Election and publish a notice to that effect in a Gazette.

The campaign period will end 48 hours prior to the date of the General Election as announced by the President.

As of the 26th of April campaign laws as described in the Electoral Act will apply to all political parties, candidates and their representatives.

The meeting took place this morning at the Fijian Elections Office headquarters in Toorak and in attendance were Commission Chairperson Mukesh Nand and Commissioners; Jawahar Lal, Kavita Raniga, Selina Lee Wah, Margot Jenkins, Simione Naiduki and Ateca Ledua.