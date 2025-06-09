Officers sharpen skills on governance-related offences

Source: FICAC / Facebook

Ninety-six officers of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption are attending a two-day Suva workshop to strengthen their response to governance breaches.

The workshop, titled Governance Failures as Criminal Conduct: Understanding Legal Accountability under Fijian Law, covers key areas.

This includes identifying governance failures, distinguishing civil from criminal consequences under the Companies Act 2015, Public Enterprises Act 2019, and Crimes Act 2009, and developing strategies to frame criminal charges such as conspiracy, abuse of office, and dishonesty offences.

Officers will also gain familiarity with international cases criminalising director-level governance failures, counter common legal defences, and develop evidence-based investigative techniques.

This focuses on board minutes, non-compliance with procedures, and fiduciary misconduct.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika said governance breaches have become more common due to the increasing complexity of public administration and rising public expectations of integrity.

She is urging officers to take full advantage of the training to sharpen their skills and apply them directly to casework.

