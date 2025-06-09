Obesity crisis a national threat as women hardest hit: Dr Lalabalavu

[Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu has issued a strong warning that obesity and diabetes are among Fiji’s most urgent health threats, with women disproportionately affected.

Speaking at the combined World Obesity Day and International Women’s Day event in Suva, Dr Lalabalavu says non-communicable diseases now account for more than 74 percent of deaths globally, with Fiji facing one of the highest burdens in the Pacific.

He says obesity is no longer just a health issue—but a growing economic, social and development crisis impacting families and the nation’s future.

The Minister highlighted that women in Fiji face higher rates of obesity, stressing that this has wider implications as they play a central role in shaping family health and lifestyles.

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Dr Lalabalavu says empowering women with knowledge and access to care is key to tackling the crisis, as they are often the first line of health decision-making in households.

He also warned that obesity significantly increases the risk of serious conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and pregnancy complications, placing further strain on the health system.

The Minister is now calling for urgent, system-wide action—moving beyond awareness to prevention, healthier food environments, increased physical activity and early intervention.

He says the government is stepping up efforts through expanded community screening, stronger primary healthcare, and nationwide health promotion campaigns.

Dr Lalabalavu stresses that tackling the crisis will require a shift in mindset, with greater focus on prevention rather than treatment.

He adds that the future health of Fiji depends not just on hospitals, but on healthier choices made at home and within communities.

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