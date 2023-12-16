NZ Deputy Prime Minister affirms ongoing commitment

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, reiterated his unwavering commitment to the Pacific Island region during his visit to Fiji.

In discussions with the Pacific Island Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna, Peters highlighted key areas of focus, including remittances, visa-free travel, and fostering business collaboration.

Emphasizing New Zealand’s responsibility to play a supportive role, Peters acknowledged the importance of the country’s trade balance with the Pacific.

The Deputy PM also assured commitment to working closely with the PIF on regional priorities.

Peters also expressed enthusiasm for expanding business ties between New Zealand and Fiji.

“There’s a whole lot of things that we have to go forward looking at, item after item, including remittances from New Zealand, potential future considerations about visa free, all those things on the agenda now, can’t give you an answer because it’s so soon, but we’re going to work on that. And then there’s all those projects where we can do far more in terms of business with Fiji.”

Peters, underscored the significance of New Zealand’s strategic ties with Fiji.

“We chose Fiji because of its critical role in the Pacific, so to speak, and also because the Pacific Islands forum is here, which also is a serious focus for New Zealand.”

Pacific Island Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna emphasized the evolving challenges facing the region and the importance of unity amid global pressures.

“I think it’s a clear indication of the priority that New Zealand government is placing on Pacific. So I’m overjoyed.”

As the region grapples with climate change, economic disparities, and geopolitical shifts, New Zealand’s commitment to supporting Pacific priorities and fostering closer economic ties is a welcome development.