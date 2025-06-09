NFP to contest election on its own: Prasad

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National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the party will contest the next general election on its own and aims to become the leading force in government after the polls.

He made the comments at the NFP Working Committee meeting in Ra yesterday.

Prasad says the party has grown stronger since its last meeting in the province in 2017, when it was in opposition.

He says elections are won through strong policies and engagement with people on the ground, not through misinformation on social media.

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Prasad revealed that the party’s management board has resolved not to enter into any agreement, pact or understanding ahead of the next general election, and the decision will be put before the working committee for ratification.

He stressed that the decision does not affect the current coalition agreement with the People’s Alliance and SODELPA and that the coalition government will continue until the end of its term.

Prasad says under Fiji’s electoral system, political parties must contest elections separately.

He adds that the NFP’s goal is to remain in government after the election and play a leading role in any future post-election arrangement.

The NFP leader also highlighted a number of government achievements, including increased social welfare payments, back-to-school assistance, higher civil service salaries and support for sugarcane farmers.

The party’s Working Committee met in Ra to discuss key issues and preparations ahead of the next general election.