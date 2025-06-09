NFP plans for future

National Federation Party Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker, Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Photo: NATIONAL FEDERATION PARTY/ FACEBOOK]

National Federation Party Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker, Lenora Qereqeretabua, says the party must start preparing a new generation of leaders to ensure its future success.

Qereqeretabua says leadership renewal is important if the party is to remain strong, relevant and competitive in the years ahead.

She made the comments at the NFP Working Committee meeting in Ra over the weekend.

“We must ensure that the future direction of the party is not determined by circumstance or by crisis, but by thoughtful planning and deliberate preparation. If we embrace the task now, we can ensure that the next generation of National Federation Party leaders is not only ready to inherit the party, but to strengthen it, expand its reach, and inspire a new generation of Fijians to believe in our mission.”

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Another NFP MP and Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, encouraged members to contribute ideas for the party’s future policies and manifesto, stressing that meaningful change starts at the community level.

“We are here to serve you, as long as we are in the government, but we need to collectively think about the shape the nation needs to take, and the service we need to develop, and what needs to go into the office. So it really has to come from you.”

Party President, Pramod Chand, says the party remains committed to democracy, multiracial cooperation and national unity as it prepares for the next general election.

“We may be from different backgrounds, different religions, different ethnicities, but we are all bound together by our unified purpose of weaving Fiji together.”

The Party’s Working Committee met in Ra on Saturday to discuss key issues and preparations ahead of the next general election.