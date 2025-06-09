NFP leader alleges political intimidation

Supplied: NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says he will raise concerns with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Police Commissioner over an alleged act of political intimidation involving a senior public servant and a prospective NFP candidate.

Speaking at the NFP Working Committee meeting in Ra yesterday, Professor Prasad claimed that a high-ranking civil servant in the Western Division had contacted another public officer to question why a civil servant had applied for candidacy with the party ahead of the next general election.

Prasad alleges that the senior official had claimed the information was obtained through police intelligence.

The NFP leader labeled this as intimidation, saying that there is no restriction whatsoever for any civil servant or public officer to apply to become a candidate.

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“Under our electoral laws, a public officer, be it a civil servant, a police officer, a military officer or a trade unionist, must resign from his or her job once he or she is confirmed and announced as a proposed candidate. Because there is no guarantee that anyone who expresses interest in being a candidate will be endorsed.”

The NFP leader says that once all facts are verified, he intends to formally raise the issue with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu regarding the alleged conduct of those involved.

He also plans to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Rabuka, who is responsible for the civil service, and for him to issue a clear directive to senior public officers against actions that could be perceived as political interference or suppression of individual rights.

Prasad warned that such conduct would not be tolerated.