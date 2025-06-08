NFA embraces inclusive leadership

[Photo Credit: NFA]

More women are now holding senior roles in the National Fire Authority, marking a clear move toward gender equality in what was once a male-dominated sector.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says female leaders are making a strong impact, demonstrating capability, and bringing valuable perspectives that are strengthening the organization’s leadership and service delivery.

He adds that earlier this week, two women graduated from the most recent cohort, and the Authority is committed to seeing even more women graduate in the upcoming ceremony.

“So, the two females that you see today: one is a station officer, a senior station officer, and the other is a leading firefighter in a senior rank. She is also a qualified international trainer, which is why she was included in this training.”



NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane.

Sowane says that they will continue to promote gender equality and will provide better training opportunities for women.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says they will continue to invest in systems, equipment, technology, training, and institutional reforms to ensure that training is accessible to everyone.

“This training initiative is part of a broader strategic shift—one where we embed global best practices into our national institutions, and where technical capability becomes a pillar of sustainable development.”

The National Fire Authority says that increased participation of women in senior roles not only breaks down long-standing barriers but also inspires future generations to pursue careers in emergency services.

