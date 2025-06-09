NFA calls on Fijians to celebrate festive season responsibly

NFA CEO Sowane Puamau

The National Fire Authority is urging everyone to celebrate this festive season safely and responsibly by taking extra care to prevent fire incidents during the festival.

NFA CEO Sowane Puamau says the message to all Fijians remains consistent, and that is safety should always come first.

“We ask all the members of the public to celebrate responsibly, to ensure that they know and observe fire safety in and around their homes, (0:24) they must supervise their children.”

He adds that electrical faults have now become the leading cause of fires in Fiji, and is advising households to use electrical appliances wisely and avoid overloading power points.

Puamau says the NFA wants everyone to enjoy the festive season in a joyful and safe environment.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says fire safety begins with each individual.

He stresses that when building or renovating homes, people must meet basic fire safety standards to ensure their families live in secure and compliant buildings.

Nalumisa is encouraging Fijians to get their building plans approved, seek guidance from the National Fire Authority, and install basic fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers.

Nalumisa says it is important for families to regularly discuss fire emergency procedures so everyone knows what to do if a fire occurs.

Both the NFA and the Ministry are reminding Fijians that a safe celebration is a happy celebration, and that taking small precautions can help prevent tragedy during this festive season.

