New X-ray machines rolled out to improve healthcare access

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The Ministry of Health has today commenced the dispatch and installation of new floor-mounted general X-ray machines at Lami Health Centre, Vunidawa Subdivisional Hospital in Naitasiri, and Korovou Hospital in Tailevu.

Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa, says the initiative forms part of the Government’s strategic efforts to strengthen primary health care services.

This includes improving access to timely and quality radiology diagnostics closer to communities.

“These new systems will enhance clinical decision-making and patient outcomes through improved imaging capability and AI-supported reporting, enabling greater efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.”

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He adds that once installations are completed across health facilities in the Central Division, the Ministry will progressively roll out similar upgrades to subdivisional hospitals and health centres in the Western, Northern, and Eastern Divisions.

The Assistant Minister also acknowledged the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services warehousing team for their dedicated work in managing the Government Tender Board processes, including technical evaluation, procurement, supply chain coordination, and installation logistics.

The Ministry will provide further updates as work progresses towards the formal commissioning of these critical diagnostic services.

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