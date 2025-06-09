New programme targets border threats

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji National University has launched a Bachelor of Border Management (Customs) programme aimed at addressing regional trade and security challenges.

Head of School for Economic Development and Border Management, Rusiate Vakaloloma, says the programme responds to industry concerns over the quality of customs graduates and aims to build a skilled border workforce.

He adds the curriculum includes specialised courses in transnational crime, maritime enforcement, and border security, and is delivered by former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers and international experts from the Centre of Customs and Excise Studies.

Vakaloloma says the mix of online and face-to-face delivery will improve access for regional students and working professionals.

He says the programme also includes practical attachments with agencies such as FRCS and emphasises decision-making skills through scenario analysis and role play.

