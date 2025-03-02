New Met facility to open in Nadi

Fiji is poised to become the Pacific’s leading center for disaster risk reduction and meteorological services.

This as a new facility will be constructed in Nadi through the support of the Government of Japan at costs $27 million.

It marks a significant step towards bolstering disaster preparedness across the entire Pacific region.

Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the Pacific Meteorological Council selected Fiji to host the crucial Regional Training Centre and Regional Instrument Centre, citing infrastructure limitations in other Pacific Island nations.



Japanese Ambassador to Kawakami Fumihiro (left), Minister for Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Ro Filipe says the proposed two-storey building will have a training center for meteorological staff and a regional hub for weather monitoring instruments which will help Fiji support neighboring countries as well.

“The Pacific region, including Fiji, is vulnerable to climate change as you understand, and at high risk of disasters. There is a need to strengthen disaster prevention and early warning systems in Fiji and in the Pacific region. This is to reduce disaster risk and enhance disaster response capabilities.”

Ro Filipe says the new building will expand its services to other climatic conditions as well.

“In terms of addressing climate change, the building will also incorporate some green principle concepts, which include solar-generated power.”

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Mirchii says this initiative will provide opportunities for young training personnel to better predict and manage natural disasters.

“We hope that this facility will also provide a sort of opportunity for young generation to get motivated and to gain understanding that nature of the challenges.”

Fiji has committed $600,000 budget support for site clearance, power line realignment, and other important preparations and the project is expected to start later this year.

