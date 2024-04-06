New lawyers urged to charge clients fairly

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo is urging new lawyers not to overcharge their clients when it comes to providing legal services.

Justice Temo says concerns have been raised by people in this regard.

He has highlighted trends of the past that saw legal practitioners overcharging their clients for their services.

He stresses that clients are sacred to firms and that lawyers must be advocates for justice.

“Be fair to your clients, don’t overcharge them because that is one of the major complaints in legal practices.”

He says the new lawyers must refer to legal policies when determining prices and ensure they fight for their clients to the best of their abilities.

Justice Temo urges lawyers to be “instruments of justice” and not “instruments of fraud”.