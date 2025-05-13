New India-Fiji pact to lower medicine costs

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook ]

Fiji will directly receive medicine supply from India’s top pharmaceutical manufacturer, Pharmacopeia.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between India’s Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, and Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa in Suva yesterday.

The MOU also includes training and capacity building opportunity for Allied Health Cadres in Fiji, aiming to strengthen the country’s healthcare workforce.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says the new initiative will be cost-effective, help bridge supply chain gaps, address medicine shortages, and improve the overall healthcare landscape in Fiji.

He adds that Fiji will now have access to high-quality medicines from one of the world’s pharmaceutical hubs.

Mehta also highlights the partnership as a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, coinciding with the commemoration of the 146 Girmit Day.

He described the agreement as a modern and meaningful addition to the long-standing Indo-Fijian history.

