New farm road to boost kava production

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Market access is now easier for the Uluniwai Farming Cluster, representing the remote villages of Raviravi, Vuniyamunu, and Naivutu, following the opening of the Namasaga Farm Access Road.

Previously, farmers would walk nearly two hours or use horses to transport yaqona, which limited productivity and income.

Funded at $96,500 under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s ROI Programme, the road has significantly improved the daily lives of these families.

Cluster leader Aliki Nayacamate says farmers endured years of hardship due to poor access.

With kava as the primary income source and the cluster owning over 60,000 plants, the road is expected to boost productivity, reduce physical strain, and help meet market demand.

With safer access, the cluster now aims to increase production to strengthen household incomes and living standards across the three villages.

