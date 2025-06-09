New Cyber Policy to boost digital protection

The government has taken a significant step forward by endorsing the National Privacy and Personal Data Protection Policy, an initiative aimed at safeguarding personal information and promoting digital trust.

The policy, which lays the groundwork for a national data protection law, comes at a critical time as phishing and cyber extortion have emerged as the most pressing cyber threats in the country.

During a panel discussion for Cybersecurity Week, Policing Ministry’s cybercrime and cybersecurity manager Savenaca Siwatibau highlighted phishing as the gateway to most cyber incidents in Fiji, often leading to data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage.

“So it is phishing. A phishing attack is one of the key threats; mostly they term it as a social engineering kind of attack, but phishing is naturally an attack on your security and personal information.”

He added that poor cyber hygiene, such as weak passwords and outdated software, continues to leave organizations and individuals vulnerable.

The introduction of the national privacy policy is expected to encourage a cultural shift towards better digital habits and safer cyber practices.

The policy introduces key safeguards for the processing of sensitive and personal data, with special provisions to protect children’s data.

It also supports Fiji’s plan to accede to the Convention 108+, aligning its standards with international best practices on data privacy.

Adding to the sentiments, the Digital Director General at the Communications Ministry, Tupou Baravilala, says that many breaches happen not because we lack tools, but because the tools are poorly configured or not used at all.

“This policy, coupled with the forthcoming legislation, will help set the compliance standards that organizations must follow.”

The government’s push for stronger data governance reflects a broader recognition that digital transformation must be underpinned by privacy, security, and accountability for all Fijians.

