Network provider clarifies connectivity concerns

[File Photo]

Public concerns have been raised about poor network connectivity in some parts of the country, with internet users taking to social media to voice their frustration over slow speeds and spotty coverage.

Vodafone Fiji, however, attributes these issues to increased demand for data and a rise in smart device usage. To address these concerns, the company plans a significant investment in upgrading its infrastructure over the next few years.

Regional Chief Marketing Manager Rajnesh Prasad says that Vodafone Fiji is mindful of the concerns of its customers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also transforming our 4G network. Where we have 2G and 3G networks, now we are putting 4G networks as well to ensure that 4G is the bare minimum network that we have for our customers. What that means is better speeds for our customers, connectivity where there wasn’t any connectivity, so that they can enjoy data services across the nation.”

Prasad adds that their services will continue to evolve with ongoing demands.

He adds that as the number of users increases, network providers continue to upgrade and invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the past in upgrading the network.

Chief Technology Officer Vikash Prasad, while launching the 5G service yesterday, stated that upgrades will be done in the next three years.

“This requires a lot of investments from our end as well, because if you look at it, the majority of this 2G and 3G only infrastructure is currently in the very remote, in the maritime areas, so this requires significant investment. So what we are looking at, this is also part of our 5G license obligation, is to, within the next three years, have all of this converted from 2G and 3G only to support 4G.”

Vodafone Fiji is assuring its users that improving service quality is a priority and the current challenges are part of a broader push towards a more robust and future-ready digital infrastructure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.