National MSME database to strengthen small businesses

The newly launched micro, small, and medium enterprises database is forecasted to enhance MSME support in the country.

The database is a national, centralised and secure platform that captures key information on MSMEs across all sectors.

For the first time, Fiji will have a comprehensive view of its MSME landscape, including data on business size, location, employment levels, sector participation and key challenges faced by enterprises.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel officiating the launch highlighted that previously, MSME data was fragmented across multiple agencies such as registration bodies, tax authorities, financial institutions and support programmes, limiting effective planning and coordination.

He adds that new database consolidates this information while ensuring confidentiality and data protection.

Immanuel says that the MSME Database is expected to significantly improve evidence-based policymaking and budgeting, enabling government to design programmes that better respond to the real needs of businesses.

Effective January 5th next year, MSMEs registered on the Database can apply for five key MSME Grant Programmes through the MSME Portal at www.msmeportal.gov.fj.

These include the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme, National Export Strategy, Trade Enhancement Programme, Young Entrepreneurship Scheme and the Northern Development Programme.

