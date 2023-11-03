Narsey suggests investment in age care

Academic Professor Wadan Narsey believes that Fijian workers leaving for work abroad are doing the Fijian economy some good.

Professor Narsey asserts that it is the remittances from these Fijians that are crucial in sustaining the nation’s economy.

He adds that it’s hard-pressed to find an industry that has shown a significant boost to remittances.

He says the solution to the labor shortage in Fiji is to invest in education, so that while more skilled workers migrate, we are also able to retain some.

Professor Narsey adds that Fiji needs to capitalize on investment in industries like age care.

He adds that former citizens who are retired may also be interested in this investment.

Professor Warden Narsey says there is no need to stop workers from going overseas.

He adds that migrating is a win-win for the workers and the Fijian economy as they contribute back through remittances.