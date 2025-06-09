Nalumisa confirms readiness for municipal elections

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that proper procedures need to be followed to hold the municipal elections.

He adds that consultations are being conducted with the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Office on an action plan to assist in holding the elections.

He hopes that by the end of this month or early next month, a clear action plan and timeline for the proposed date of the municipal elections will be available.

Nalumisa says that the Local Government Act was amended in November 2023 to allow ministers and the government to prepare for the local government elections.

“I think what so many people have been asking us all day is about the process. People need to understand that the proper procedures must be followed. For clarity, we have amended the Local Government Act in November 2023 to allow ministers to prepare for the elections.”

He adds that the necessary local government regulations have also been put in place.

Nalumisa further notes that the government has given its endorsement, and the only remaining issue is awaiting confirmation from the Minister for Justice for final preparations.

