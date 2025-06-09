Naivalurua outlines vision for Fiji’s Digital Future

Minster for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, today visited the Telecommunication Authority of Fiji as part of engagement with key stakeholders in his new portfolio.

Minister Naivalurua highlighted the role of telecommunications sector in supporting digitalization and economic growth, stressing that connectivity must deliver real benefits for all Fijians.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the authority to address sector gaps and strengthen collaboration.

TAF Board Chair, David Iver, briefed the Minister on the regulator’s mandate, governance progress since August 2023, and plans to roll out the Universal Service Scheme to connect underserved communities.

Discussion also covered strengthening financial management, staff recruitment, and efforts to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP from 4 percent to 10 percent by 2030 under the National Digital Strategy.

