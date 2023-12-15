Naililili Nursing Station closed for renovation

[ Source : World Health Organization]

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the Naililili Nursing Station in the Rewa Subdivision is closed due to planned renovation for the facility.

The Ministry says weekly visits on Tuesdays will be conducted by health staff from Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals.

The Ministry says it will ensure that health care is available to those in need in affected communities.

The public is also encouraged to access health services at the Wainibokasi and Nausori hospitals.

The Ministry officials are working closely with the community and officials of the Rewa Provincial office to any issues that may arise.

The Ministry is also encouraging members of our communities, particularly in rural and remote areas, to work closely with the health staff serving in their communities.