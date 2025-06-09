Nabouwalu terminal set for phase two expansion

Following the commissioning of the Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal yesterday, the Minister for Local Government has also announced plans for the next phase of development to further improving safety, accessibility and travel comfort for maritime commuters.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa, revealed that the foreshore lease adjacent to the newly commissioned terminal is currently being processed by the Department of Lands.

He says the advertisement period is now underway to allow for any objections before the lease is formally issued.

Nalumisa says the once the lease is secured, the Ministry will proceed with the required land survey and Environmental Impact Assessment.

These processes will enable the engagement of qualified consultants and contractors to begin engineering and backfilling works for the next stage of the project.

Nalumisa says phase two will include the construction of a covered boardwalk of approximately 200 metres, directly linking the passenger terminal to the jetty.

This will make travel easier, safer, and more comfortable, especially during bad weather. The estimated investment is around $1.5 million, and a full appraisal will be prepared based on current market conditions. This next phase will complete the vision for a fully integrated, modern, and people-focused Nabouwalu travel hub.

Nalumisa also confirms that plans are also underway to upgrade the Natovi Passenger Terminal, with construction expected to commence in January 2026.

