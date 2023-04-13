News

Municipal Council cannot be complacent about rate collection

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 13, 2023 12:35 pm

Minister Maciu Nalumisa at the Local Government Municipal Councils CEO Forum

The various municipal councils must set targets for collections of arrears following the waiver of interest rates approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, says Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier announced an amnesty period on interest payable from ratepayers in arrears.

The amnesty is intended to facilitate the recovery of principal owed by residential ratepayers.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says municipal councils cannot be complacent about rate collections.

“The council must set targets, they must always know that we must set collection targets of arrears: 50% collection in six months and target 100% collection of arrears by the end of the year. The waiver of interest is like an incentive in a way to come forward and we can waive whatever interest that they have on their respective accounts.” 

The amnesty will be implemented in phases.

Phase 1 will be effective from 1st January to 31st July and based on the collection of rates in Phase 1, Phase 2 will then be effective from 1st August to 31st December this year.

The Ministry of Local Government will also review the compound interest rate set at 11 percent and carry out consultations to ensure the interest levied is fair to ratepayers.

Severe rainfall deficiency in Central division

Missing teen found

Suspected charges against high profile individuals

High fuel and food prices likely to remain: ADB

Municipal Council cannot be complacent about rate collection

Drug cultivation tops list of offenses in Cakaudrove

Setup of ICAO office comes with great benefits

New building code for Fiji

Possible demolition of flats at Mead Road

Two arrested following drug raid

GCC review team appointed

Jane Krakowski explains how she tackled flying trapeze

Jeremy Renner walks red carpet after near-fatal accident

Boletakanakadavu eyes double blue ribbon

Turuva blending well with the big guns

Vunivalu returns for Moana clash

Warm-up an issue: Chua

Games relay changes, fewer torches, source says

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer offers deeper look

Kelsea Ballerini pays tribute to victims of Nashville shooting

Snap hires Google ad executive to help improve ad performance

Teenage girl missing

Meet the artist Diddy called ‘the R&B Biggie’

U.S. sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max'

Macron stands by China interview

Alicia Keys reimagines iconic hit for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel

Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen after grand jury testimony

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

FRU unaware of treatment of deceased player

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea as Benzema strikes again

Milan lead Napoli after Bennacer goal

Another test for Drua forwards

Naikore out, Tagabale in for Fijiana Drua

Address brain drain issue: ADB

Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

Fiji and New Caledonia searching for a win

Document leak challenges regional security

China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu

Tailevu North out to defend girls title

Residents to benefit from improved waiting shelter

Ministry needs to be more proactive: Saukuru

Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Fiji needs support in certain areas: AG

EFL puts Western Division on notice

Police officers undergo reintegration program

India's birth control measures resonate among its Muslims

Jennifer Lopez is a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new trailer for her Netflix thriller

It’s time for employers to stop caring so much about college degrees

Vanuatu holds Fiji in Futsal Cup

Macron comments leave senior Taiwanese official 'puzzled'

Brandon Lee’s loved ones remember ‘The Crow’ star 30 years after his death

ADB report key for National Budget preparation

Review of Immigration Act accommodates VKB

Samsung to cut chip production after posting lowest profit in 14 years

ICAO to continue assisting in safety measures

Suva retailers concerned with online scammers

Trio returns, Tela captains Drua

Kikau sidelined by pectoral injury

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

More awareness needed on Parkinson's disease

Valetini named, Wallabies lock earns first start

Former Twitter executives sue company to recover over $1 million in legal fees

‘Succession’ used code words ‘Larry David’

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail

Fiji acknowledges World Bank support

Framework to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expression

Hollywood writers hold strike vote Tuesday

Russia's Wagner claims it controls most of Bakhmut

Matthew McConaughey has some thoughts on his next role as ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff stirs interest

Shares in Regal Cinemas’ owner hit all-time low

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they’re engaged

Head of top UK business lobby fired over misconduct claims

FSSRL grand-final rescheduled to May 6th

Some Drua players to be rested

Alibaba unveils its ChatGPT-style service

Investigation possible into HA abuse

Vanuatu hopes for great start

WAF struggles to provide water carting services to certain communities

Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

6.3% economic growth projected for Fiji

Domestic violence remains a concern: Tabuya

US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years

Rise in bogus traders concerning

South Korea wildfire forces 500 residents to evacuate

Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl

‘Beef’ turns a road-rage run-in into one of the year’s juiciest shows

G7 to discuss digital currency standards, crypto regulation

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, followed by an earthquake

Cabinet re-establishes the Government Schools Board of Governors

‘The Little Mermaid’ remake updates original lyrics to include consent, songwriter says

Taxes and adulting: What to know about filing taxes on your own for the first time

The most-wanted clothing brands at resale are probably hanging in your closet

US gives final nod to huge power line from Wyoming to Nevada

‘John Wick’ franchise ‘not ready to say goodbye’ to Keanu Reeves

Macron's aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout

YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

Kentucky, Tennessee leaders call for tighter gun control after mass shootings

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in S.Korean EV industry by 2030

Conduct of Police officers under scrutiny: Tikoduadua

Evans confident Fiji Finals won’t affect ticket sales

Poor roads make water carting more challenging: PM

Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

Local Government in talks with SCC for new Raiwaqa market

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, followed by an earthquake

Inter's second-half double at Benfica puts them on course for semis

World Bank funds Vanua Levu tourism development

Gollings remains firm on Fiji 7s

Fiji ready for Vanuatu

Hair salons under the spotlight

Djokovic recovers from stuttering start to reach Monte Carlo round three

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Sweden

Fiji Law Reform Commission to be re-established

England want 'flat, fast' pitches for Ashes says Stokes

Tubuna motivated by Noimalu's challenges

The latest on hybrid work: Who is WFH and who isn’t

Coolio’s death caused by accidental overdose, according to coroner

Gollings asks for holistic view

American offices are half-empty. That could be the next big risk for banks

Fiji FA mourns Gukisuva’s passing

Nakasi disappointed to miss out on Easter Championship 

Winning start for Fiji U15

Sky News Australia quits TikTok, says security risks ‘too great’ for media

Melanesian Futsal Cup set for tomorrow

Shortened hours likely for nightclubs

Michael Lerner, ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor, dead at 81

Name change law to be reviewed

Education commission to carry out review

Amnesty on interest for rates

Global trade forecasts significantly drops

FHTA welcomes suspension of VMS

FNU Forum to strengthen TVET programs

Police ramps up Crime Stoppers program

Some customers are complaining the new olive oil-infused Starbucks drink is making them run to the bathroom

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins big at the box office with record opening

Fox News reaches settlement with Venezuelan businessman in election defamation case

‘Air’ flies high with the tale of how then-underdog Nike landed Michael Jordan

Tupperware stock plunges after warning it could go out of business

Fiji 7s back home

Louisville, Kentucky: Gunman kills four in bank shooting

Lady Gaga marks wrap of filming on ‘Joker’ sequel

Elon Musk’s weekend antics could only further crumble Twitter’s brand value

WAF proposes government subsidy for water tanks

Tourism industry looks outside of Fiji

Drua slash ticket prices

Violence not a taboo issue: FCOSS

Torch relay lit

717 allied health professions with the Ministry

We are confident: Tahioa

Partnership is key to prosperity: Gavoka

McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage after missing Masters cut

Timberwolves suspend Gobert for play-in game against Lakers

ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander dies

TikTok banned from school-owned devices at all Florida state universities

Shania Twain wants more diversity in country music

Italy's coastguard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea

206 nurses recruited following massive resignation

French rescue workers find sixth body in rubble of collapsed Marseille buildings

Order fertilizer early: Dutt

Timothée Chalamet will do his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic

Vodafone resolves broadband outage that impacted thousands of UK users

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares 1st photo

China ends Taiwan drills after practising blockades

Kim Kardashian to star in new season of 'American Horror Story'

Russia's GAZ Group files $348 million suit against Volkswagen

'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix

Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher charged

J&J talc unit 2nd bankruptcy must be dismissed

WAF CEO urges installation of water tanks

Drua back on the grind

Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga

FCOSS urges collaborative strategy to combat violent crimes

Eye-opening experience for Lautoka players

Disturbing trend of motorcycle gangs linked to crime

Look out for Ono-i-Lau: Tupou

Government provided $44.5 million in Back-To-School support

Man shoots dead four people at bank in Louisville, Kentucky

Circular economy to be taught in schools: Shameem

WAF provides water tanks to USP

Double for Sivo in Eels win

Mydesk Fiji collaborates with Australian government

Wrexham edge closer to English Football League return

Wawrinka seals comeback victory in Monte Carlo, Murray crashes

Suva reigns in Easter Championship

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC

Fiji maintains third place after Singapore

Lautoka and Tamavua rule in Hutson Cup

Middlemore wins Sangam Masters

Water cuts and intermittent supply to continue

Molo faces ban, teammate charged

Violence and crime mirror social challenges: FCOSS

Consumer Council probes aluminum company

Sustainability solutions to address SDGs: Shameem

The BBC is objecting to a new label describing it as "government funded media" on one of its main Twitter accounts.

Families enjoy outdoor picnic festivities