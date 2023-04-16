MSME sector needs strong representation: Narsey

The micro, small, and medium enterprise sector needs to be strongly represented.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation President, Vinay Narsey, made the comments as representatives of thirteen micro, small, and medium enterprise groups converged in Suva yesterday to participate in the pre-National Economic Summit and Budget Dialogue.

“The MSME sector is a large proportion of our economy, and as such, it is vital that MSME’s are well represented and that you are able to voice their needs, issues, solutions, and things that constrain growth in the sector.”

Article continues after advertisement

According to Narsey, the contribution of MSME to Fiji’s GDP has increased over time.

“MSME employs roughly 60% of the workers in Fiji and increased its GDP contribution from 15% in 2019 to 18%.”

The objectives of the pre-national economic summit and budget dialogue were to provide MSME representatives with a platform to genuinely discuss their specific industries and overall key challenges and potential solutions with the most senior ministers and policymakers.

It also allowed them to understand the organization and dynamics of the National Summit in order to better prepare for and effectively engage in it for maximum outcomes.