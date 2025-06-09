MSME 2025–2030 plan to boost small business growth

The Government yesterday launched the MSME Strategic Plan 2025–2030, a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises and positioning them as key drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Unveiled at the Civic Centre in Suva, the plan is anchored on eight priority areas designed to improve resilience, unlock innovation and address long-standing challenges faced by MSMEs across the country.

A major highlight of the plan is the establishment of a clear national MSME definition and a centralized database.

Article continues after advertisement

Officiated by Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel, the initiatives will ensure that policies, incentives and support programmes are guided by accurate data, improving visibility and enabling more targeted assistance for businesses.

Immuanuel highlighted that Government will play a central coordinating role in aligning MSME initiatives, reducing duplication and ensuring resources reach those who need them most.

He said the plan also prioritizes modernizing the co-operative movement through legal reforms, digital registration and capacity-building to enhance market participation.

Adding that regulatory and compliance processes will be simplified to ease the burden on MSMEs, while entrepreneurship support will be expanded through training, mentorship and incubation programmes, with special focus on women, youth and rural enterprises.

The plan also supports improved market access through e-commerce, branding and logistics, and addresses workforce and skills gaps through targeted training and inclusive labour policies.

These initiatives aim to build a stronger, smarter and more connected MSME ecosystem that enables Fijian businesses to grow with confidence and compete locally, regionally and globally.

He further added that access to finance is another key pillar, with efforts to diversify financial products, improve financial literacy, promote digital payments and explore dedicated MSME financing mechanisms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.