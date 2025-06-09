MPs warn over funding gaps in iTaukei Affairs

Heavy reliance on government funding was signaled out in the review of the 2022–2023 Annual Report of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chair Iliesa Vanawalu infomed Parliament that revenue from the Vola ni Kawa Bula registrations and board fees remains low.

He said this leaves the ministry dependent on government allocations.Vanawalu said the committee noted progress in digitising the Vola ni Kawa Bula records.

Registration services have also expanded to overseas iTaukei communities. However, he said challenges remain in boosting participation and ensuring secure digital access.

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The committee also raised concern about preserving manual records and protecting heritage sites. Vanawalu said places such as Levuka need urgent and sustained investment.

He said recent policy changes mark an important step for iTaukei governance. These include the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs and the introduction of the Fiji National Cultural Policy.

Vanawalu said proper implementation would require stronger funding and wider stakeholder engagement. The committee also noted efforts to strengthen leadership capacity and promote gender equality.

Despite progress, gaps remain in performance reporting, customary title resolution and rural development strategies.

Vanawalu said the committee has recommended steps to strengthen financial autonomy and improve governance. The proposals also call for faster digital upgrades and better protection of cultural heritage.

The report will be debated at a future sitting.

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