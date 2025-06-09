More than $32k raised at first-ever Tailevu Youth Day

Tailevu youths yesterday raised more than $32,000 during the first-ever Tailevu Youth Day (Siga kei Luvei Tailevu), a three-day event aimed at tackling social issues and reviving youth engagement across the province.

President of the Tailevu Youth Council, Jeremaia Merekula, says the event was held from Thursday to Saturday, with the first two days dedicated to awareness programs on health, non-communicable diseases, and the growing number of incarcerated Tailevu youths.

Merekula says the achievement would not have been possible without the backing of traditional leaders, the Provincial Council, and support from Tailevu youths living across Fiji and abroad.

“The main effort was to revive the youths of the 22 districts. Not all districts joined this time, but we plan to improve in the coming years. The preparation was not easy, but we thank the support of the Provincial Council and all who contributed.”

The council has ambitious plans for the funds raised, including paying a long-serving youth coordinator who has worked voluntarily for over a decade.

Future projects also include leadership training, awareness programs for youth leaders, and a 5–10 year plan to establish a Tailevu Youth Hub as an income-generating initiative.

Merekula says this is just the beginning, and the focus remains on empowering young people to take an active role in addressing challenges in their communities.

Senior Assistant Roko Tui Talevu, Apenisa Seniloli, commended the efforts of the youth, calling it a giant achievement for the first year of the Tailevu Youth Day.

He highlighted that the main target was to raise $25,000; however, efforts from the youth exceeded the goals.

