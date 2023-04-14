More awareness on waste management needed

There is a need to change mindsets on recycling within the commercial sector.

This has been highlighted by the Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo.

He says the foundation has been lobbying organizations to get involved in advocating and adopting proper waste management practices.

Deo says that there are several organizations that have joined the ‘I Recycle Hub’ concept.

“But it’s been a bit of a challenge to get corporate organizations because I think form any priorities also on profit margins and sometimes environmental issues and sustainability should sort of take a bit of lesser importance”

The ‘I Recycle Hub’ concept is a fundamental tool in terms of visible and practical participation in recycling.

British American Tobacco was the first corporate body to join the movement, following a launching ceremony at its Nabua factory yesterday.