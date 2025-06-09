MoH strengthens disease and food safety testing

Fiji’s Centre for Disease Control has upgraded its laboratory capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate detection of viral infections.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the new modular sequencing system, developed in partnership with international institutions, allows Fiji to respond to health threats more efficiently than ever before.

He adds the upgrades also include food testing, covering both imported and local products.

Ravunawa says this will help prevent foodborne illnesses, citing a recent case in Melbourne where contaminated cooked food caused a family to fall ill.

“But I believe there are some logistics that need to be put out so that we can also do our own food sample testing for Fiji. This will include import foods and also what we consume in Fiji.

Ravunawa says the improvements mark a major milestone for public health in Fiji, turning a decade-old dream into reality.

