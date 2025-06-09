Missing toddler found dead in river

File Photo

A three-year-old child has died in a drowning incident in Nasinu.

Police say the child was reported missing from his home at Naibulivatu Settlement in Laqere yesterday morning, prompting an immediate search.

The body was later discovered floating in the river opposite Wakanisila Settlement.

Police confirms that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The national drowning toll now stands at 27, compared to 45 for the same period last year.

