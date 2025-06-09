Ministry maps commercial farming in Beqa

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry has unveiled a new strategy to help farmers on Beqa Island transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture.

The initiative focuses on improving food security, increasing incomes and creating new market opportunities for farming communities.

Under the plan, farmers will be encouraged to expand off-season tomato production, taking advantage of Beqa’s unique climate to supply markets when mainland production is low. The Ministry says the initiative could also create employment opportunities for young people.

Efforts will also be made to address yaqona dieback disease through improved planting materials and disease management techniques, while commercial dalo cultivation will be strengthened through training in land preparation, planting and pest control.

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Senior Agriculture Officer for Rewa, Apenisa Rarasea, said the Ministry is committed to helping Beqa farmers move beyond subsistence farming and become active contributors to Fiji’s agricultural economy.