Ministry considers supply chain management system

The Ministry of Health is considering implementing a supply chain management system to streamline the procurement of medical equipment.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, states that prioritization efforts are an ongoing exercise of the Ministry.

Dr. Tudravu confirms that there is still budget allocated for the procurement of medical equipment.

However, he adds that the Ministry also needs to consider the maintenance of existing equipment.

“The diagnostic equipment for our laboratories, for our x-ray departments then we look at patients monitoring equipment. We can provide the specific list but those are basically the list that we have prioritized.”

Dr. Tudravu mentions that they are also looking to replace aging equipment.

In the current budget, the Ministry of Health received $453.7 million which also included allocations for the procurement of medical equipment.