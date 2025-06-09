Minister urges action as HIV outbreak grows

File photo

Fiji is still in the early stages of its HIV outbreak and case numbers will increase before they begin to fall.

This, according to Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu.

He states more testing will uncover additional cases but rapid treatment and prevention measures are being rolled out to slow the spread.

The Minister said the $10 million government-funded HIV Outbreak Response Plan was in full swing, backed by support from Australia and New Zealand.

The plan targets prevention, treatment, testing, data monitoring, and supply chain security, with a strong focus on harm reduction and stigma-free outreach.

A national HIV prevention campaign, expanded condom distribution, workplace screenings, and a pilot needle exchange program are planned in the coming months.

Dr Lalabalavu said coordination with police and community leaders would be critical to cutting transmission rates and protecting vulnerable groups.

