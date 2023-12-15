Minister Tikoduadua pushes gender equality drive

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua says gender equality within the police force is not just a goal but should be a necessity.

While officiating the Fiji Police Force pass-out parade today in Nasova, Tikoduadua highlights that women should constitute half of our service.

Among the Batch 66 newly recruited Police Officers, 46 are females.

“The inclusion of women in our security forces brings unique perspectives, skills, and strengths that are essential for the holistic protection and understanding of our communities”.

Aniza Aliya Dean, even after the loss of her father earlier this year, has successfully honoured his wish by joining the force.



She continues to encourage young females to stand up for themselves and demonstrate that they are capable of achieving anything they desire.

”It’s quite hard because it’s a man-dominated institution but again we should not back down in anything, we should always stand for ourselves and prove them that we can always do everything we want.}

217 officers passed out today”.