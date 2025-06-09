Minister issues tough warning to street children

Minister for Children Sashi Kiran has issued a stern warning to children placed in Social Welfare rehabilitation programs, telling them if they return to the streets, they will face criminal charges.

Kiran says the Ministry has recorded an increase in children living on the streets, some claiming they have no families. These children have been placed in safe homes, with some coming from as far as Rakiraki and Kadavu.

She says while the programs are meant to give them a second chance, some choose to leave and return to street life, prompting the Ministry to take tougher action.

Article continues after advertisement



Sashi Kiran [File Photo]

“Returning to streets will result in charges under Section 8 of the Minor Offences Act. To our youth in rehabilitation, we believe in you and in your potential for a better future. But if you return to street life, you will face legal consequences.”

Kiran stresses that loitering is not a path forward and urges children to stay committed to their reintegration journey.

She adds that anyone relocated to rehabilitation programs or training centres under the Inter-Agency Exit Strategy Pathway Partnership must not return to street dwelling.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.