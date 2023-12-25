Methodist Church President urges coalition unity for Fiji's progress

President of the Methodist Church of Fiji, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, President of the Methodist Church of Fiji, urges the coalition government to maintain unity as they embark on the next year of their service.

Delivering a sermon during the Coalition government’s thanksgiving service at Suva’s Centenary Church, Reverend Vunisuwai emphasized the crucial role unity plays in the progress of the coalition government.

As the coalition government gears up for the challenges of 2024, Reverend Vunisuwai stresses the importance of unity as the way forward.

“I’m praying for the government t move this country forward, to better the standard of the people of Fiji, to raise their standard of this country.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while speaking at the service, commended Fijians for placing their trust in the policies of the coalition government.

“I thank all sectors of Fijian societies, the churches, the social groups, the leadership from the vanua, the leadership of all social units in our country who have all worked together. Some of the policies coming our from parliament, some of the new laws, the rules and regulations from parliament and legislation, we have all decided that it might be the best interest of all.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He appealed for continued support from the people as the government progresses into 2024.

The Thanksgiving Service at Centenary Church in Suva saw the attendance of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers, and their families.