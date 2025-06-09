Mega superyacht berth expansion at Port Denarau Marina

Port Denarau Marina has launched its Mega Superyacht Berth Expansion, a $6 million project set to boost Fiji’s maritime tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says the expansion adds seven new berths, including Fiji’s first mega yacht berth, which can accommodate vessels up to 115 meters.

This is the first of its kind in the South Pacific.

With the expansion, the marina now has 62 berths, including 27 dedicated to superyachts over 24 meters, positioning Fiji as a leader in Pacific maritime tourism.

The project also includes a 203-meter jetty extension and dredging within the marina basin for safe navigation.

The government is working closely with traditional landowners to ensure safe access and shared community benefits.

Gavoka highlights the economic benefits, saying visiting superyachts bring jobs and income to hospitality, retail, transport, and marine services, supporting local communities and suppliers.

He says the project reflects strong partnerships between local investors, international stakeholders, and the government, and aligns with the Coalition Government’s vision for inclusive and sustainable tourism growth.

The launch positions Fiji as the premier superyacht hub in the South Pacific and signals long-term growth for the country’s tourism and maritime sectors.

