Medicinal cannabis exports to foster economic diversification

[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

The establishment of a medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji will be limited to exportation only and will not affect the domestic prohibition or legality of cannabis cultivation, distribution, or abuse in Fiji.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the intention is to allow reputable existing operators to build a ring-fenced confined extraction and manufacturing facility in Fiji.

Kamikamica says this is to facilitate the process of ensuring Fiji can deliver value-added medicinal products for export only.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Trade Minister, this initiative not only promotes diversification in the economy but also unlocks untapped potential and generates new avenues for growth.

“The Taskforce is spearheading a comprehensive feasibility study to establish the medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji for export to provide an opportunity for Fiji to diversify the economy and a new source of income for economic expansion—a priority of the Fiji Government.”

Kamikamica says foreign investors have shown interest in the industry, which will bring in foreign investment and the necessary expertise that is required for the very complex process.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the working conditions that surround the whole production process will have to comply with all the OHS regulations.

“That is one of the reasons we are bringing in known players—people who have existing workplaces and run existing workplaces. We want them to replicate those work conditions when they set up shop in Fiji.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet has supported the formation of the Medicinal Cannabis Taskforce to develop the feasibility study, propose amendments to existing legislation, and conduct nationwide consultation.