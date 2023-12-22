Man jailed for rape of teenager

A 24-year-old man convicted of raping a teenage girl in Wailoloa, Nadi has been sentenced to 16 years and 10 months imprisonment.

The court revealed that the perpetrator was the best friend of the victim’s brother and a father of three who had separated from his wife.

The incident took place on January 9, 2020 at the victim’s sister’s residence.

While delivering his sentence, High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma said the rapist subjected the young girl to a series of inappropriate and unexpected sexual activities, robbing her of her innocence.

Highlighting a concerning trend, Justice Sharma noted an uptick in sexual offenses against juvenile victims by adults known to them.

He also highlighted the rapist’s lack of consideration for the consequences of his actions, describing him as bold and undeterred during the brief but impactful encounter.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 13 years of his sentence.